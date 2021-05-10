BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $205,752. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

