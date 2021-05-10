Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.62

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.