Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 629 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

MDT opened at $126.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

