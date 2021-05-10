Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.86 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $101.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

