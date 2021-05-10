Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

