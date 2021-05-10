Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.16 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

