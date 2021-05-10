Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,963 shares of company stock worth $7,256,706. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

