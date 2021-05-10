Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 6,105 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 372,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 362,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 414.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,803 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $572,000.

RWK stock opened at $92.98 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $97.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

