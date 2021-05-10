Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 32,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RUTH stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $947.83 million, a P/E ratio of -73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

