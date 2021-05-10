Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $137.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.
SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.
Sempra Energy Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
