Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.