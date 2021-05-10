Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,426 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 83,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,718,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

VSGX stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.