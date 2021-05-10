Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

LNT stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

