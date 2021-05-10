BTIG Research Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $61.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $58.15 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 166,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 63.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.