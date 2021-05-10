BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BT Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get BT Group alerts:

BTGOF stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.