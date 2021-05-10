BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BSQUARE were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 143,903 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BSQUARE Co. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR).

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.