BSCPAD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.32 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00004404 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $83.38 million and $4.32 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00251189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $695.21 or 0.01194635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.16 or 0.00773547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,122.09 or 0.99876015 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars.

