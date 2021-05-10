Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Sells $515,344.08 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BRO opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $54.05.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

