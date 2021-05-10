Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS BRTHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.62. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. Brother Industries has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brother Industries (BRTHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.