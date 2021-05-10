Brooktree Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,704,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.78. 125,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,208. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.