Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT Raised to $17.00

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

