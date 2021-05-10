Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.26

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$47.26 and last traded at C$44.71, with a volume of 108063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.78%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

