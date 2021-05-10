Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.18 by C($1.45). The company had revenue of C$13.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

