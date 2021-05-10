Brokers Offer Predictions for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $84.14 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $304,930,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

