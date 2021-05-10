Brokers Offer Predictions for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $69.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -314.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 605,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,505,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

