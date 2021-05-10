Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT at $44.40

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VSE by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. 812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,991. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $554.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

