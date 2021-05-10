Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Price Target at C$13.33

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CSFB lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984.

Shares of TA opened at C$11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.91%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.