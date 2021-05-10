Brokerages Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target at $45.75

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. 3,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,225. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,036,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

