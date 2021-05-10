Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT at $122.59

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after acquiring an additional 247,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after buying an additional 172,075 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $156.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.