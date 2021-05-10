Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $70.33

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.92. 155,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,252. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

