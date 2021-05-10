Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) PT at €20.08

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.08 ($23.63).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIXA shares. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

ETR AIXA opened at €16.67 ($19.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €8.73 ($10.27) and a 52 week high of €20.35 ($23.94).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

