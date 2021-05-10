Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,586. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

