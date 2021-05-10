Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.37. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

UVSP opened at $29.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $863.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,315. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,015 shares of company stock worth $180,000 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after buying an additional 199,843 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Univest Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 598,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

