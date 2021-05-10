Brokerages Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46).

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 88,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,325. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

