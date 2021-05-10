Brokerages Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

In related news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $82,219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillz by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,262,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,137,263. Skillz has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

