Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will report $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $13.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $77.78 million, with estimates ranging from $66.29 million to $86.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Kadmon stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 62,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,344. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kadmon by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 6,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

