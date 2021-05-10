Brokerages Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post $109.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.24 million and the lowest is $104.08 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $72.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.30 million to $480.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $538.47 million, with estimates ranging from $507.08 million to $569.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 202,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $607.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.