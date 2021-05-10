Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. 3M reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 97,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 174,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in 3M by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 9,971.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $203.07 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

