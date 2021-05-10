Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.38. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 536.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

NYSE:SBH remained flat at $$25.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 27,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,880. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

