Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce sales of $57.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.74 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $29.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $261.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.77 million to $264.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $231.29 million, with estimates ranging from $230.32 million to $232.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $408.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

