Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NGMS stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $10,447,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.