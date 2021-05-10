Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,692,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $13,118,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 280,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,935. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 184.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

