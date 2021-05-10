Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 558,337 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $8,181,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

