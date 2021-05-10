British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 1-Year High at $545.29

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 545.29 ($7.12) and last traded at GBX 544.20 ($7.11), with a volume of 241741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535.80 ($7.00).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.60 ($5.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 514.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 475.99.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score bought 4,871 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48).

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

