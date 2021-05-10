BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,791 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $67.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

