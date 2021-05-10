BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOH opened at $94.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

