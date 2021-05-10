Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.81.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,719,073. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,251,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

