BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Lowered to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BBIO stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.