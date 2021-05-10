Bread Market Cap Hits $36.09 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $36.09 million and $3.85 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00087539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00067230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00104484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.85 or 0.00786196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.05 or 0.08929535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047789 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

