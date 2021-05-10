bpost SA/NV’s (BPOSY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

BPOSY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812. bpost SA/NV has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.